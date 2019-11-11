J.J. Watt's new shoe honors grandpa who served in Korean War

The shoe dropped at midnight.
Watt shared a video on social media explaining how the demand for the Valor Edition of his shoes has been so high, he brought the concept back this year.
He also said the tribute to his grandfather James is etched right on each pair.
"The best part of the shoe is right here. Intertwined in the shoe it has James Watt, which is my grandpa's name. It has his division, his battalion, his regimen, so it's a really, really, special shoe," Watt said.
Inspired by Grandpa Watt
All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home.
Watt said all of his proceeds will go to Honor Flight, a program that takes war veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C., so they can visit the monuments and museums.
The men's version of the JJ III Valor shoes are available on the Reebok website for $100, along with the boy's version for $75.
Watt's brother, T.J., who plays for the Steelers, also gave a shout out about the shoes on Sunday, noting that he wore them before the game.
"Missing you everyday grandpa," he wrote on Twitter.
Last year, Watt created the JJ II Valor shoe to honor the Navy SEAL community.
