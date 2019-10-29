J.J. Watt shows support for Astros post-surgery

Everything went smooth with the surgery, thank you for all of the kind words.



If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wJnZWkby8z — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just two days after he confirmed he was out for the remainder of the Texans season, J.J. Watt has already undergone surgery and he's let Houston know he's doing well.Watt is known to show his support for the Rockets and Astros, and he made sure to show his Astros gear post-surgery. He posted to his social media accounts a photo of him wearing a 'Stros hat with a jersey hanging in the backgroundThe Astros are in the midst of the World Series and just one win away from their second championship in three years.Watt added that if he tweets anything crazy regarding the Astros, blame it on the pain medication.