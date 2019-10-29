Sports

J.J. Watt shows support for Astros post-surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just two days after he confirmed he was out for the remainder of the Texans season, J.J. Watt has already undergone surgery and he's let Houston know he's doing well.



Watt is known to show his support for the Rockets and Astros, and he made sure to show his Astros gear post-surgery. He posted to his social media accounts a photo of him wearing a 'Stros hat with a jersey hanging in the background

The Astros are in the midst of the World Series and just one win away from their second championship in three years.

Watt added that if he tweets anything crazy regarding the Astros, blame it on the pain medication.

