James Harden showcases soccer skills with Arsenal player

Harden was recently in London at Emirates Stadium, home to Arsenal FC, and had some fun. He spent his time at the arena with Reiss Nelson, a striker for Arsenal.
Thank you @Arsenal for having me ! @AdidasLondon pic.twitter.com/4WVvJPyudm— James Harden (@JHarden13) July 11, 2019
The two engaged in friendly competition, taking turns trying to score a goal on each other. Harden missed his shot by just a hair, and Nelson froze Harden with his kick.
Basketball was even brought to the soccer field. A hoop was brought onto the field and Harden took a shot with a soccer ball.
The Houston Dynamo took to Twitter and looked at Harden's game.
We think he’d look better in orange— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) July 9, 2019
Transfer window’s open… maybe we can work something out 🤔 https://t.co/RjJERxcMTZ
Harden and Arsenal both have deals with Adidas.
