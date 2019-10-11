Sports

How to get your own custom Astros jean jacket

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to rock a custom jean jacket to show off your Astros spirit, this designer has your back.

Blogger-turned-fashion designer and Boston College grad Laura Brodigan is the founder and CEO of BROdenim, which specializes in custom jackets featuring various sports teams. Yes, that includes the Houston Astros.

Many Astros players' wives and girlfriends, including model Kate Upton, have sported custom Astros denim jackets.



BROdenim designed a custom jacket for the wives of Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers, George Springer and Robinson Chirinos.











How can you get your own? BROdenim lets you design your own jacket in seven easy steps.

First, pick your product! People can browse through various unisex apparel items including jean jackets, satin bomber jackets and hoodies.

Then, get inspired! BROdenim's website allows you to look through past designs for inspiration, or if you already have a design in mind, you can start creating! You can choose your own colors, fonts and patches via an interactive order form.

After you submit your order, you have a chance to review the design and even make edits before you providing final approval.

The custom jackets come with a hefty price tag. According to BROdenim's website, the base price for a jean jacket (before customization) is $200.

To begin creating your own jacket, click here.
