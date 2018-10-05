HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Section 103 at Minute Maid Park had a reason to cheer after the Astros hit back-to-back home runs during Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
In the fifth inning, Eddie Flores told fans in the rows near him if Astros' outfielder George Springer hit a home run, he would buy everyone beer.
When it happened, Flores kept his promise.
"We bought beer for seven rows straight," Flores said. "Then, it was back-to-back, so I bought another seven rows worth of beer."
Jose Altuve hit the second home run, which meant Flores bought another round of beer to celebrate. The cost?
"About $500," Flores said.
Charles Adams received one of those free beers.
"I mean, I was more excited about the home run, but the beer added a little," Adams recalled. "I mean, our section went bananas."
Adams took Flores' photo and shared the story to social media, and it quickly went viral.
“If @georgespringer hits a homerun, I’m buying everyone in the section a beer!” Springer hits a homerun. He buys us all beer. Heroes don’t always wear capes. @astros #crawfordbox pic.twitter.com/Qvg7p9LNkp— Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) October 5, 2018
"I think if someone does that, something so awesome, so great, so Houston, he needed to get credit so I wanted to put it out there on Twitter and Instagram," Adams said.
Flores said he'll be back for Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.
He's hoping he's out another $500, because it could mean the Astros might find themselves with a commanding 2-0 series lead.
