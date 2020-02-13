How a flute player is 1 of the best softball pitchers in Texas

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Softball pitchers are usually loud, fiery and boisterous. They are the heartbeat of their team.
At 6 feet tall, Fort Bend Christian Academy's lefty pitcher Savannah "SJ" Geurin is the quiet type. She's super sweet. Heck, she plays the flute in the band.
"I'm a quiet leader," she said. "Being easy-going helps me keep my cool no matter what happens during a game. Playing the flute is also so relaxing. It's not intense and it helps me take a break from everything around me."
