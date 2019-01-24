Houston's FIFA World Cup hosting bid gets a logo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5047671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston billionaire businessman named chairman for Houston World Cup 2026 bid committee

As Houston competes for one of the spots in a North America-hosted 2026 FIFA World Cup, the committee making that push has launched a slick look to that campaign.The Houston World Cup 2026 Bid Committee posted on social media its new logo Thursday.The logo prominently features the letters "HOU" - the common abbreviation for Houston - with a golden rocket over it, which is supposed to hold a resemblance to the World Cup trophy.Earlier this month, billionaire John Arnold was announced as the committee's chairman. The 44-year-old former hedge fund manager's net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.Houston has been in the running to be a host city for the event since last March, when 23 cities, including 17 in the United States, were chosen to be included in bid documents submitted to FIFA.A few months later in June, FIFA voters overwhelmingly decided that North America will host the World Cup, with games to be played across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.Venues are expected to be narrowed down to 16 by next year or by 2021.