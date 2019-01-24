SPORTS

Houston's FIFA World Cup hosting bid gets a logo

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston World Cup bid committee gets logo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Houston competes for one of the spots in a North America-hosted 2026 FIFA World Cup, the committee making that push has launched a slick look to that campaign.

The Houston World Cup 2026 Bid Committee posted on social media its new logo Thursday.

The logo prominently features the letters "HOU" - the common abbreviation for Houston - with a golden rocket over it, which is supposed to hold a resemblance to the World Cup trophy.

Earlier this month, billionaire John Arnold was announced as the committee's chairman. The 44-year-old former hedge fund manager's net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Houston has been in the running to be a host city for the event since last March, when 23 cities, including 17 in the United States, were chosen to be included in bid documents submitted to FIFA.

A few months later in June, FIFA voters overwhelmingly decided that North America will host the World Cup, with games to be played across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Venues are expected to be narrowed down to 16 by next year or by 2021.

Houston billionaire to lead city's bid for 2026 World Cup
EMBED More News Videos

Houston billionaire businessman named chairman for Houston World Cup 2026 bid committee

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupfifa world cupsoccerHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden officially gets NBA All-Star starting nod
LeBron, Giannis picked as captains of NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17
The must-see numbers from James Harden's incredible hot streak
To Boston, from Houston: Acevedo makes good on ALCS wager
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom wants complex held accountable after son with autism drowns
James Harden officially gets NBA All-Star starting nod
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
Abuse victims await list of accused Catholic priests
University mistakenly emails 430 acceptance letters
Show More
2 workers injured during explosion at industrial facility
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Senate votes down dueling bills to reopen government
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
More News