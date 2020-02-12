Sports

Houston to host inaugural XFL title game, source tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fresh off the XFL's big opening weekend, the rebooted league is set to make another big announcement and Houston will be at the center of it all.

Sources told ABC13 on Wednesday the league's inaugural championship game will be played in Houston.

Officially, the XFL previously announced the title matchup between the West and East playoff champions will take place on Sunday, April 26 and air live on ESPN.

The source did not disclose the game's venue.

The league could have the game at TDECU Stadium, which is the 40,000-seat home of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.

If the details of the XFL championship game holds true, Houstonians could have a chance to cheer on their hometown team if the Roughnecks keep up the way they're playing.

The Roughnecks made their debut against the LA Wildcats in front of a crowd of 18,000 strong. The team routed the Wildcats 37-17.

Their performance was so strong, quarterback PJ Walker was named the league's Star of the Week.



ABC13 airs the Roughnecks in Week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

