Houston Texans to host Buffalo Bills at home for first round of playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in the last game of the regular season.

The Texans will host a Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:35 p.m. for the first round of the playoffs. The game will air on ESPN and ABC.

With the AFC South clinched, the Texans started quarterback AJ McCarron in Sunday's game against the Titans with Deshaun Watson serving as the backup.

Along with the quarterback change, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also didn't play.

The Texans won the AFC South last week with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are slotted into the No. 4 seed after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers earlier Sunday.

Houston had already ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller V for Sunday because of a groin injury.
