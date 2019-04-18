Houston Texans reveal 2019 season schedule

On Wednesday night, the team learned when it will face its predetermined slate of opponents, which comprise of its routine AFC South rivals, members of the AFC West and NFC South, and the two remaining conference teams that finished in the similar standing as Houston last year.
The Texans begin their 2019 season on Monday Night Football at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.
The Texans were also already slated to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, which counts as an away game for Houston. This matchup is scheduled for Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 3, with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff CT.
Other highlights of the schedule include back-to-back primetime games: a Thursday Night game hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21 and a consecutive home game vs. the New England Patriots on Dec. 1
Houston closes out the season hosting the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 29.
In all, Houston have three primetime games slated, barring flex scheduling.
In 2018, Houston similarly took on that season's reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, as part of a schedule that included just four playoff teams from the previous year.
2019 HOUSTON TEXANS SCHEDULE (all times CT)
- WEEK 1, Sept. 9: at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
- WEEK 2, Sept. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 3, Sept. 22: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
- WEEK 4, Sept. 29: vs. Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 5, Oct. 6: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 6, Oct. 13: at Kansas City Chiefs, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 7, Oct. 20: at Indianapolis Colts, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 8, Oct. 27: vs. Oakland Raiders, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 9, Nov. 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars*, 8:30 a.m.
- WEEK 10, Nov. 10: BYE
- WEEK 11, Nov. 17: at Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 12, Nov. 21: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7:20 p.m.
- WEEK 13, Dec. 1: vs. New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m.
- WEEK 14, Dec. 8: vs. Denver Broncos, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 15, Dec. 15: at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.
- WEEK 16, Dec. 21 or 22: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WEEK 17, Dec. 29: vs. Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.
