Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson hosts youth camp

It was all part of his hosting turn during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Deshaun Watson Football ProCamp at Episcopal High School.
Amid calling plays and throwing the football to aspiring athletes, Watson said the camp was not only his duty but also his honor.
"It's always great to be able to have come out and enjoy the day with me and learn some football. And for me to give back to the community, you know, show my face and have some fun with them, because it's not too often where professional athletes get to give back to the community and get to come hang out with the kids all day," Watson said.
The National Championship QB also recalled the times he joined camps with the players he looked up to.
"I was going to the Michael Vick camp. The Jason Griffin camp. The Warrick Dunn camp. The Roddy White camp. I was going to all those camps. And in a few years, I was working with the (Atlanta) Falcons. It was an inspiring, motivating moment at that time, because I knew that's what I wanted to be when I grew up," Watson added.
As for his Houston Texans, the team wrapped up rookie mini-camp for the dozens of first-year players it signed via draft or free agency.
