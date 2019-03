Houston Texans lose fan-favorite cornerback Kareem Jackson

Former Texans’ DB Kareem Jackson intends to sign a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. https://t.co/gNXCoWvIWC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will be a new look to the Houston Texans secondary for the 2019 season.Amid a flurry of free agency landings announced in the NFL Monday, the Texans let two defensive stars walk. First, it was safety Tyrann Mathieu , who helped energize the team's secondary in just one season in Houston.With the Honey Badger's departure still fresh, the Texans then lost veteran cornerback and fan favorite, Kareem Jackson.The nine-year pro is reportedly heading to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $33 million deal.Along with Mathieu, Jackson, 30, was a top free agency target of the Texans. Jackson accounted for 87 solo and assisted tackles in 2018, which is a career high.Houston made Jackson a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2010.On top of losing Jackson and Mathieu, the Texans also released cornerback Kevin Johnson, who later agreed to a deal with Buffalo.