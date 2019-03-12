Sports

Houston Texans lose fan-favorite cornerback Kareem Jackson

EMBED <>More Videos

5 facts about Kareem Jackson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will be a new look to the Houston Texans secondary for the 2019 season.

Amid a flurry of free agency landings announced in the NFL Monday, the Texans let two defensive stars walk. First, it was safety Tyrann Mathieu, who helped energize the team's secondary in just one season in Houston.

With the Honey Badger's departure still fresh, the Texans then lost veteran cornerback and fan favorite, Kareem Jackson.

RELATED: Five facts about Texans' shutdown corner Kareem Jackson

The nine-year pro is reportedly heading to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $33 million deal.



Along with Mathieu, Jackson, 30, was a top free agency target of the Texans. Jackson accounted for 87 solo and assisted tackles in 2018, which is a career high.

Houston made Jackson a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2010.

On top of losing Jackson and Mathieu, the Texans also released cornerback Kevin Johnson, who later agreed to a deal with Buffalo.

RELATED: Houston Texans release cornerback Kevin Johnson
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Texans reportedly release cornerback Kevin Johnson

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflhouston texansdenver broncos
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
WET WEDNESDAY: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
#TrashTag challenge encouraging people to get out and clean up
Show More
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Houston Texans adding Jags' Gipson to replace 'Honey Badger'
UH's Kelvin Sampson talks Coogs' chances in March with ESPN
More TOP STORIES News