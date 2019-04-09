Houston Texans face off with all NFC teams in 2019 preseason

The team announced the four clubs it will face off in the tune-up phase of its 2019 season.
Houston faces the Green Bay Packers, a team that Texans superstar J.J. Watt grew up rooting for during his childhood in Wisconsin.
The Texans follow that up with another NFC North face-off, this time with the Detroit Lions, to open the home side of the preseason.
The Governor's Cup matchup is in the third week of the Texans' preseason, as they travel to Arlington to face off with the Cowboys.
Houston completes its preseason by hosting the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium.
Dates and times for the games will be announced later, but all matchups will air exclusively on ABC13, the home of the Houston Texans.
Our 2019 preseason opponents are set!
#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/13E0u3Mabg
