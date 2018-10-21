HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game in Jacksonville

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
While the Houston Texans took the win on the field Sunday, one of their fans appeared to take a loss: a sucker punch by a Jacksonville Jaguars fan that was caught on camera.

A viral Facebook video post shows the Texans fan being surrounded by supporters of the home team in the stands of TIAA Bank Field.

The fan appears to be fixated on one particular person when another spectator to his left clocks him on the side of the face. The fan is then shoved down and laid out on the concrete steps.

A woman who appears to be with the fallen Texans fan then comes up the steps and tries to get retribution from the culprit. She is later seen being held in handcuffs by stadium security.

According to the original poster, there had been tension going on between the couple and the home team fans in that section. The poster claims the woman had thrown beer at a group of fans before the confrontation.

It's not known if anyone will face charges in the confrontation.

SEE MORE: Texans secure first place in AFC South after defeating Jaguars
EMBED More News Videos

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Texans can take sole control of the AFC South with a win Sunday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfightJacksonville JaguarsHouston TexansHoustonFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans take advantage of Bortles' miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
Texans' Andre Hal: 'It was a blessing' to play again with cancer in remission
Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Led by bench, Clippers hang on to beat Rockets 115-112
Brandon Ingram out 4 games, Rajon Rondo 3 and Chris Paul 2
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
Nicolas Lodeiro breaks Seattle assists record in 3-2 win at Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump supporters camp out day before Houston MAGA rally
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
Beto O'Rourke camp sued over excessive campaign texts
Man serenaded by singer Patti Labelle after giving her flowers
ABC13 DEBATE: US House Texas District 7 race
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in front of 3 kids
Show More
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Texans beat Jaguars, move into first place in AFC South
Texans sent Watson to Jacksonville on 12-hour bus ride
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
More News