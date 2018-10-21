SPORTS

WEEK 7: Texans secure first place in AFC South after defeating Jaguars

EMBED </>More Videos

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Texans can take sole control of the AFC South with a win Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Houston Texans have reeled off four straight wins to take over first place in the AFC South, after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-7.

The Texans struck first after a forced fumble put them right in field goal range to start the drive. Though the offense couldn't get going, Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Texans an early 3-0 lead.

Houston remained in control throughout the first quarter. After a spectacular grab by DeAndre Hopkins, Fairbairn hit a second field goal, this time from 48 yards, to put the Texans up 6-0.

In the second quarter, the Texans extended their lead to 13-0 after Lamar Miller's 5-yard rushing touchdown, giving them a comfortable halftime lead.

After the break, the Texans tacked on another score, this time with Deshaun Watson hitting Hopkins for a 10-yard touchdown pass, extending their lead to 20-0.

Jacksonville eventually answered in the fourth with quarterback Cody Kessler finding T.J. Yeldon 6-yard score.

Houston will take their four-game winning streak into a short week. They take on the Miami Dolphins at home on Thursday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansJacksonville JaguarsNFLFloridaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
Video appears to show Rajon Rondo spitting at Chris Paul
Texans take advantage of Bortles' miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
More Sports
Top Stories
6 shot near stadium during Texans-Jaguars game
'Big Texas Tailgater' planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Texans' Hal active for first time since cancer diagnosis
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Dashcam captures police K-9 dragging wanted man out of trunk
Fight breaks out during Rockets vs Lakers game
Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl ads
Mom texts and speeds while child stands in car
Show More
CONTEST: Dunkin' Donuts wants to see your best Halloween attire
Thousands celebrate at Diwali Festival in Sugar Land
Inmate on the run after he escaped in downtown Houston
Stage light crashes during show at Brazoria County Fair
Verizon employee accused of sending himself customer's nudes
More News