Houston Texans face off against Los Angeles Chargers

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- The Texans are looking for their first winning streak of the 2019 season as they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams are 1-1 going into the matchup. The Texans beat the Jaguars last weekend and the Chargers lost to the Detroit Lions.

Once again, a focus for the Texans is the offensive line's ability to protect Deshaun Watson. He was sacked multiple times against the Jaguars.

Philip Rivers is one of the better QB's in the NFL and the Texans' secondary will need to be at its best Sunday afternoon.

It's a special moment for JJ Watt, as he faces off against his brother, Derek, a fullback for the Chargers. Their of the Watt family made sure to support both teams with a shirt that has both logos.

