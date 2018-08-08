Houston team aims to win Little League World Series

Post Oak Little League is headed to Williamsport to represent the southwest.The team clinched the title on Wednesday, beating Oklahoma 8-0. The win has been a long time coming."We practice every day. I think we only had three days off this summer," Cade West said."It's pretty unbelievable that we get to live out our dreams. I mean, this is my dream as a little kid, so this is pretty cool," Carter Pitts said."They worked really for three years. Most the kids, I think 11 of the 13, started with Post Oak so they entered when you can," David Rook, the manager, said.Now these boys are hungry for the pay off.The team is hoping to win it all and come back to Houston as World Series champs. Good luck, fellas!