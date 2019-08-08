Houston Astros will extend netting for 2nd time since 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are extending protective netting at Minute Maid Park.The new netting will be in place in time for the start of their series against Detroit on Aug. 19.While netting will be extended further down the left-field and right-field lines, the team said the protective net will be upgraded to knot-less netting, which will allow for "an improved viewing experience for fans."The Astros offered this statement in announcing the extension and upgrade of the net:There were calls among players in the Majors to extend netting following recent incidents of fans being hit by foul balls.Earlier in the season, a small girl was hit by a ball fouled off of Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. during an Astros game in May.This is also the second time since 2017 that the Astros chose to extend the netting.