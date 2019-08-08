Sports

Houston Astros will extend netting for 2nd time since 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are extending protective netting at Minute Maid Park.

The new netting will be in place in time for the start of their series against Detroit on Aug. 19.

While netting will be extended further down the left-field and right-field lines, the team said the protective net will be upgraded to knot-less netting, which will allow for "an improved viewing experience for fans."

The Astros offered this statement in announcing the extension and upgrade of the net:

"Fan experience is always a top priority for the Astros. The Astros have followed Major League Baseball's guidelines regarding netting while providing fans with a choice as to whether they sit in areas with or without protective netting. These changes will improve the fan's experience and increase the number of seats behind protective netting. Fans will continue to have the option to sit in areas without netting."

There were calls among players in the Majors to extend netting following recent incidents of fans being hit by foul balls.

Earlier in the season, a small girl was hit by a ball fouled off of Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. during an Astros game in May.

This is also the second time since 2017 that the Astros chose to extend the netting.

READ MORE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Houston Texans donating $100K to El Paso shooting victims
HCC program earns Spring Branch students college credit and cash
Resale shop offering clothing for $1 on tax-free weekend
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
Show More
Body of teacher killed in El Paso shooting returns to Mexico
After shootings, Trump visits Dayton, El Paso amid protests
Freak accident leaves competitive gymnast disabled
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Dayton shooting: Hero bouncer recalls blocking entrance to bar
More TOP STORIES News