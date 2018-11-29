EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1031241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In their first ever regular season game, the Houston Colt .45s defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-2.

On Dec. 1, 1964, the club is known as the Colt .45s was officially reborn as the Houston Astros.As the club changed its name, Astros President Roy "The Judge" Hofheinz was excited about the new image. "The name and insignia will help dispel the image Texas as a land of cowboys," Hofheinz said. "It behooves every citizen in this area to call attention to the 20th century aspects of Texas and Houston."The Astros have had a lot of different looks through the years, ranging from their 60's look to the crazy rainbow uniforms of the 80's. Here's a look at the evolution of Astros' uniforms through the years.First, before they were the Astros, they were the Colt .45's. Their jersey featured the name "Colts" in orange, with a picture of a Colt .45 underneath in navy.When the team moved into the Astrodome in 1965 they changed their name to the "Astros" to reflect the city's new image as a leader in space exploration. Their new uniform featured the name "Astros" with a shooting star above the logo. The colors were orange and navy.The uniform was slightly altered with orange becoming the primary color and the shooting star was orange was well.The Astros came out with a radical new uniform, later referred to as the "rainbow" jerseys. The uniform featured a block of orange stripes across the entire chest area, with "Astros" across the top.The rainbow uniforms continues with a different variation on the orange stripes and star outlined in white.What started out as the road uniform during the rainbow uniform years became the new Astros uniform. The uniform featured a white jersey with rainbow stripes down the shoulders and "Astros" across the chest. The "rainbow shoulders" uniform is the longest running uniform for the Astros.For the first time in the franchise's history, the Astros break away from the orange and navy colors. The new uniforms feature a new "Astros" logo in navy and gold.The Astros move to Minute Maid Park, the site of a former train station. Their colors change to railroad brick red and black. The "Astros" logo is changed again.When the Astros moved to the American League they went back to team's original color and old-school-style.