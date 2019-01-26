SPORTS

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman named RBI Baseball 19 cover athlete

Slugger Alex Bregman is the newest cover athlete for the iconic baseball video game RBI Baseball.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is everywhere!

After conquering Twitter and YouTube, the 'Stros slugger is taking his talents to video games.

Bregman will grace the cover of the iconic video game franchise RBI Baseball 19.

The big announcement came down Saturday during the Astros FanFest.

Bregman becomes the first Astros player to be on the cover of a Major League Baseball licensed video game in 17 years.

