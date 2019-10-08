HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are hosting a free watch party for ALDS Game 4 Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
After dropping Game 3 Monday at Tropicana Field, manager A.J. Hinch elected to go out of the pitching rotation order and insert Justin Verlander into Tuesday's pivotal game.
You can catch the action at the watch party starting at 4 p.m. for a 6:07 p.m. game time.
You can claim your free ticket at astros.com/watchparty.
General Admission vouchers must be presented at entry via the Ballpark App. No PDFs will be permitted.
Vouchers will also be available at the gate entrances.
Watch party admission will not be allowed after the 5th inning.
The Minute Maid Park roof will be open for the watch party, weather permitting.
One thousand fans will receive a Jose Altuve 'Sliding' bobblehead upon entry into Game 4.
Fans can also enjoy live music, food trucks, games, inflatables and more two hours prior to first pitch at the Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street.
Houston Astros hosting free ALDS watch party for Game 4
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More