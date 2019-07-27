Houston Astros designate Tony Kemp for assignment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros outfielder Tony Kemp was designated for assignment Friday to activate Carlos Correa.Known as The Admiral, the 27-year-old who struggled for playing time this season, now faces an uncertain future without any minor league options.The Astros now have a week to decide whether to trade Kemp or pass him through waivers.Kemp was called up to the Astros from the Fresno Grizzlies on May 16. Since then, he's continued to be a force for the team. Even before his return, he was one of only four Fresno players to receive a World Series ring.Kemp was drafted by the Astros in 2013 in the fifth round from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.Mike Elias, Astros Assistant General Manager and director of amateur scouting, said of Kemp at the time, "The word 'sparkplug' is used quite a bit. He has a ferocious approach at the plate and treats at-bats like they're wars. That wears pitchers out."Kemp made his Major League debut on May 17, 2016 against the Chicago White Sox.Originally from Franklin, Tennessee, Kemp was a standout at Vanderbilt, where he helped the team reach SEC regular season championships. But his success on the baseball diamond goes even farther back to high school, where he played multiple positions. He also played football.Kemp posted .227/.308/.417 this season.