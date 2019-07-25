Tony Kemp assists couple with gender reveal at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For David Branch and Reyna Maldonado, they got quite the assist with their gender reveal at Minute Maid Park.The Houston couple have been fans of the Astros for years and while the original thought was to keep the gender reveal small, a new idea popped up.Branch said he had seen other couples have their gender reveal at ballparks. Even if Kemp was unable to assist the couple, they planned on having it at Minute Maid Park anyway.Branch said he reached out to multiple athletes with the idea of assisting, but that Kemp was quick to respond and wanted to help."We're actually very thankful for Tony to reach out and actually do us that favor," Maldonado said.When it came to executing the gender reveal, Branch said he was pretty calm about it up until the night before and the day of. He said he had to make sure the pitch was good and wondered what his reaction would be.The clip shows the genuine excitement from Kemp and the couple. It was a perfect pitch from Branch, and the swing from Kemp revealed the gender of the baby was a boy.All three let their emotions fly, with Maldonado jumping for joy. Branch immediately ran over to Kemp, hugged him and ran around the area with Kemp in his arms.Branch said the one thing he regretted was not embracing Maldonado first and instead running to Kemp. But for the couple, all is well."I could've ran the bases all day," Branch said.Instead of hugs for homers, we can call this one hugs for babies.The clip has gone viral on Twitter with over 900,000 views.