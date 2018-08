EMBED >More News Videos Astros' Alex Bregman said he's focusing on learning Spanish to help break communication barriers.

If you're an Astros fan, you don't want to miss this event!Alex Bregman is hosting a fan meet and greet Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.The event will be held at the Fiesta on 2323 Wirt Rd.The clutch-hitting third baseman tweeted out the information, and invited all of his fans to join him for autographs and more.