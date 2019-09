HISD cancels all Friday night high school football games

All games cancelled

Northside vs. Milby @ Barnett stadium - 10:00 a.m.

Sterling vs. Sharpstown @ Barnett stadium - 6:00 p.m.

Houston vs. Morton Ranch @ Butler stadium - 10:00 a.m.

North Forest vs. Brazosport @ Butler stadium - 6:00 p.m.

Heights vs. Seven Lakes @ Delmar stadium - 10:00 a.m.

Wheatley vs. Kashmere @ Delmar stadium - 6:00 p.m.

Waltrip vs. Willowridge @ Dyer stadium - 6:00 p.m.

Scarborough vs. Hitchcock @ Hitchcock - 6:30 p.m.

Furr vs. Hempstead @ Hempstead - 4:00 p.m.

Chavez vs. Clear Lake @ Challenger stadium - 1:00 p.m.

Bellaire vs. Clear Falls

Westbury vs. Bay City

Yates vs. Washington

Lamar vs. Hutto

Westside vs. Angleton

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is cancelling all high school football games Friday after severe weather and flooding ripped through the Houston area.The district has also updated its game schedule for Saturday, Sept. 21.For more information, visit www.houstonisd.org