HISD cancels all Friday night high school football games

The district has also updated its game schedule for Saturday, Sept. 21.
See full list below:
Friday, September 20, 2019
- All games cancelled
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Confirmed games:
- Northside vs. Milby @ Barnett stadium - 10:00 a.m.
- Sterling vs. Sharpstown @ Barnett stadium - 6:00 p.m.
- Houston vs. Morton Ranch @ Butler stadium - 10:00 a.m.
- North Forest vs. Brazosport @ Butler stadium - 6:00 p.m.
- Heights vs. Seven Lakes @ Delmar stadium - 10:00 a.m.
- Wheatley vs. Kashmere @ Delmar stadium - 6:00 p.m.
- Waltrip vs. Willowridge @ Dyer stadium - 6:00 p.m.
- Scarborough vs. Hitchcock @ Hitchcock - 6:30 p.m.
- Furr vs. Hempstead @ Hempstead - 4:00 p.m.
- Chavez vs. Clear Lake @ Challenger stadium - 1:00 p.m.
Cancelled games:
- Bellaire vs. Clear Falls
- Westbury vs. Bay City
- Yates vs. Washington
- Lamar vs. Hutto
- Westside vs. Angleton
For more information, visit www.houstonisd.org.
