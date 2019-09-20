Sports

HISD cancels all Friday night high school football games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is cancelling all high school football games Friday after severe weather and flooding ripped through the Houston area.

The district has also updated its game schedule for Saturday, Sept. 21.

See full list below:

Friday, September 20, 2019

  • All games cancelled


Saturday, September 21, 2019

Confirmed games:

  • Northside vs. Milby @ Barnett stadium - 10:00 a.m.

  • Sterling vs. Sharpstown @ Barnett stadium - 6:00 p.m.

  • Houston vs. Morton Ranch @ Butler stadium - 10:00 a.m.


  • North Forest vs. Brazosport @ Butler stadium - 6:00 p.m.

  • Heights vs. Seven Lakes @ Delmar stadium - 10:00 a.m.

  • Wheatley vs. Kashmere @ Delmar stadium - 6:00 p.m.

  • Waltrip vs. Willowridge @ Dyer stadium - 6:00 p.m.

  • Scarborough vs. Hitchcock @ Hitchcock - 6:30 p.m.

  • Furr vs. Hempstead @ Hempstead - 4:00 p.m.

  • Chavez vs. Clear Lake @ Challenger stadium - 1:00 p.m.


Cancelled games:

  • Bellaire vs. Clear Falls

  • Westbury vs. Bay City

  • Yates vs. Washington

  • Lamar vs. Hutto

  • Westside vs. Angleton


For more information, visit www.houstonisd.org.

