Sports

You can get these Astros freebies at games this upcoming season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros announced their promotional items for the 2020 season, and fans should get excited.

All of the promotional items will be given out to fans for free at the following games:

  • ALCS replica trophy: March 27 vs. Los Angeles Angels
  • Jose Altuve ALCS MVP bobblehead: March 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels
  • 60s shooting star uniform: April 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels
  • Justin Verlander Cy-Young bobblehead: April 8 vs. New York Yankees


SEE ALSO: These new food options at Minute Maid Park will make you ditch the diet
EMBED More News Videos

Buffalo Chicken Tatchos are just one of the new menu items this year at Minute Maid Park



The Astros also announced a "Championship Week," celebrating their American League Championship win on March 26 through the 29.

During this celebration, they will unveil the AL Pennant and host a ring ceremony.

The team will also do "Flashback Fridays" once a month starting at the April 17 game vs. the Los Angeles Angels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballfree stuff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver expected to be charged in fiery crash that killed 3
Massive fight breaks out at TSU Lady Tigers game
Woman robbed and pepper sprayed while pumping gas
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Mother says man touched son, captured on video
Cold rain expected as temps fall into 30s overnight
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
Conroe couple tired of the dark Turns to Ted to get the light on
3 suspects on the loose after trooper-involved shooting
Third time in 2 months students have brought guns to schools
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Celebrate the ultimate Galentine's Day with bottomless mimosas!
More TOP STORIES News