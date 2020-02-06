You can get these Astros freebies at games this upcoming season

All of the promotional items will be given out to fans for free at the following games:
- ALCS replica trophy: March 27 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Jose Altuve ALCS MVP bobblehead: March 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- 60s shooting star uniform: April 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Justin Verlander Cy-Young bobblehead: April 8 vs. New York Yankees
The Astros also announced a "Championship Week," celebrating their American League Championship win on March 26 through the 29.
During this celebration, they will unveil the AL Pennant and host a ring ceremony.
The team will also do "Flashback Fridays" once a month starting at the April 17 game vs. the Los Angeles Angels.