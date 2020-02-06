You can get these Astros freebies at games this upcoming season

ALCS replica trophy: March 27 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Jose Altuve ALCS MVP bobblehead: March 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels

60s shooting star uniform: April 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander Cy-Young bobblehead: April 8 vs. New York Yankees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros announced their promotional items for the 2020 season, and fans should get excited.All of the promotional items will be given out to fans for free at the following games:The Astros also announced a "Championship Week," celebrating their American League Championship win on March 26 through the 29.During this celebration, they will unveil the AL Pennant and host a ring ceremony.The team will also do "Flashback Fridays" once a month starting at the April 17 game vs. the Los Angeles Angels.