Despite injury, James Harden is in good spirits after unveiling new shoe

The Rockets guard is in good spirits after unveiling his newest signature shoe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Early season struggles and a hamstring strain can't keep James Harden down.

The Houston Rockets guard was in Rice Village to unveil his newest signature shoe, the Adidas Harden vol. 3, while connecting with fans and signing autographs.

"I'm happy man," Harden said. "It's the third shoe. I can remember the first one like it was yesterday. Just the process and from where we started at to here, it's a dope feeling."

The new Harden vol. 3's are currently on sale through Adidas and are available in two colorways, with more releasing in the coming weeks. The shoes retail for $140.
