Goodwill Outlet helps you upgrade your Astros gear for cheap

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you need to update your Astros wardrobe, look no further! The Goodwill Outlet store has opened its doors in northwest Houston and is giving shoppers the thrill of a true treasure hunt.It is located at 7960 Long Point Rd., near 610 and Highway 290.This Goodwill Outlet store is unlike any store you've seen before.There aren't shelves or racks. Instead, the store is full of rows of bins filled with clothing, shoes, bags, home décor and toys. Workers swap out one row with new merchandise every 15 minutes.This gives customers who love the thrill of the hunt first dibs on all the products hitting the store floor.For thrift shoppers like Jen Meenely, a local college student, the store brings her a new rush of excitement when looking to score big on luxury items and vintage sports gear."My best scores are Burberry boots, a pair of Tory Burch boots and (an) Hermes scarf, so amazing stuff," said Meenely, who is also a blogger for TooCheapBlondes."Texans, Rockets, Astros stuff, just really anything that catches my eye honestly," said shopper Josh Garcia. "It's always just a joy to look in the bins and find treasure."Everything in the store is priced by the pound. Shoppers pay $2.19 per pound for clothing and $1.19 per pound for glassware, dishes, electronics and books.The Goodwill Outlet is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.