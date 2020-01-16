George Springer strikes $21 million deal with Astros for 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Springer and the Houston Astros have struck a deal.
After being among the players who would have been headed to arbitration, Astros owner Jim Crane announced Springer is here to stay for the 2020 season.
Sources say his contract will net him $21 million and an awards package.
According to ESPN on Sunday, Springer, 30, was asking for $22.5 million while the Astros were offering the outfielder $17.5 million. That was the largest gap among the 20 major league players who swapped figures in arbitration.
Last season, Springer made $12.15 million.
Houston reached an $8 million, one-year deal with shortstop Carlos Correa after he earned $5 million last season, and All-Star closer Roberto Osuna got a raise from $6.5 million to $10 million.
Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($4.1 million), Brad Peacock ($3.9 million) and Chris Devenski ($2 million) also agreed to one-year deals.
Utility infielder Aledmys Díaz joined Springer in filing for arbitration and requested $2.6 million. Houston offered $2 million.
Springer is a three-time All-Star and the 2017 World Series MVP. He set career highs with a .292 average, 39 home runs and 96 RBIs last season, when Houston won its third straight AL West title and lost in the World Series to Washington.
Correa played a career-low 75 games last season while dealing with a variety of injuries, including a broken rib resulting from a massage. The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year had 21 homers, 59 RBIs in 2015 and batted .279 in 2019.
Osuna led the AL with 38 saves. The 24-year-old right-hander appeared in 66 games and went 4-3 with a 2.63 ERA in his second year in Houston after a trade from Toronto in 2019.
Peacock is a right-handed swingman who appeared in just 23 games last season because of injuries. He went 7-6 with a 4.12 ERA.
Devenski, also a righty, went 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA in 61 games last season.
Díaz struggled with injuries in 2019 and batted .271 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in a career-low 69 games last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
