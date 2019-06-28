Houston Astros

George Springer hosts 5th annual bowling event for charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Springer has returned to the Astros lineup and is making an impact. He is now looking to make an off-the-field impact, starting with his 5th annual All-Star bowling benefit.

All benefits from the event will help kids attend Camp SAY, a two-week camp for children afflicted with stuttering. This year, the event was held at Pocono Springs.

SAY is the Stuttering Association for the Young. Springer is currently the national spokesperson for the organization. They have been active in helping children gain confidence for 15 years.



The Astros outfielder has dealt with stuttering since his childhood and has made it his mission to help kids understand that it should not hold anyone back from chasing their dreams.

Along with Springer, his Astros teammates and other athletes participated as celebrity lane captains.



Camp SAY brings these kids together to make them feel say, and some say Springer is his hero.

For more information on the event and Camp SAY, click here.

Related topics:
