Fort Bend Marshall track and field 4x100 relay team No. 1 in the nation

The team's 4x100 relay blazed their way to No. 1 in the nation not once but twice.
The Buffs ran the top time in the nation with 40.61 seconds qualifying Friday night, then beat their own time in the final running with 40.39 seconds on Saturday.
Fort Bend's Matthias Petterway is ranked No. 1 in the nation in 300mH finishing with the time of 36.95.
.@Epetterwaym of @FBMarshallTrack ran HIS best best time in 300mH Fri - Sat he ran #1 time in THE NATION. CONGRATS Matthias on your 36.95. @abc13sports @vypehouston @LJBanksIII #VictorLopezClassic pic.twitter.com/7tC408SoBb— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) March 24, 2019
.@ffvmousvon_ of @FBMarshallTrack #3 in nation with 20.88 in boys 200M at #VictorLopezClassic - 2nd @GHooper413 of @stjohnsmavs (21.25)@abc13sports @vypehouston @LJBanksIII @FBISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/LYnFEsHVdk— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) March 24, 2019
.@FBMarshallTrack goes 1 & 2 in boys 100m at #VictorLopezClassic— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) March 24, 2019
1- @brysonstubb (10.66)
2- @1MalikH1 (10.88)
Both talk about performance/team.@abc13sports @vypehouston @LJBanksIII pic.twitter.com/Kp9bpbJcYn
.@JackYatesHigh @shes_ally won 110mH (14.12) - She won state last year and says she's not rushing the process this season. GOOD LUCK Ally!@abc13sports @vypehouston #VictorLopezClassic @HISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/ND0Hb7odxN— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) March 24, 2019
