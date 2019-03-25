Sports

Fort Bend Marshall track and field 4x100 relay team No. 1 in the nation

Fort Bend Marshall boys won the boys championship at the Victor Lopez Classic hosted by Rice University.

By Joseph Gleason
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend Marshall boys track and field team won the championship at the Victor Lopez Classic at Rice University.

The team's 4x100 relay blazed their way to No. 1 in the nation not once but twice.

The Buffs ran the top time in the nation with 40.61 seconds qualifying Friday night, then beat their own time in the final running with 40.39 seconds on Saturday.

Fort Bend's Matthias Petterway is ranked No. 1 in the nation in 300mH finishing with the time of 36.95.








SEE ALSO: Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success

Now in his ninth year, Coach Lloyd Banks is as passionate as he was on day one.

Related topics:
sportsfort bend countymissouri cityhigh schoolhigh school sports
