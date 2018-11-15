SPORTS

Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success

Now in his ninth year, Coach Lloyd Banks is as passionate as he was on day one.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas
Coach Lloyd Banks has been part of the Marshall Buffalos coaching staff for the last nine seasons.

His knowledge in speed has made the Buffs a team to fear with their blazing fast running back core.

"It's about the kids, it is all about their development athletically and socially. I'm just in love with the process and love being around these kids. I would not want to be doing anything else," Coach Banks says.

Banks excels in track, where he has won numerous state titles with the Buffalos.

Despite all the success in athletics, his biggest satisfaction is making a difference in his students' lives.

"I can ask him anything. I look up to him like a father figure," athlete Devon Achane said.

Despite numerous job offers in recent years, Banks has stayed faithful to the Missouri City community.

"He comes with a fire every single day," said Fort Bend Marshall head coach James Williams. "You know he challenges guys to be great and to be their best every game. He has been here as long as I have been here, and he has been a key part of both programs' success."
