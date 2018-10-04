Former Alief Taylor star making name for himself on Texans

Houston Texans rookie linebacker Duke Ejioifor descends from royalty, and he's looking to bring royal pain to opposing quarterbacks this 2018 season.Ejiofor's path to the NFL started at Alief Taylor high school on the freshman B team on the defensive side of the ball."He was very underrated all throughout his high school career, but had an incredible work ethic," says Alief Taylor's head football coach Brian Randle.That same work ethic is making Ejiofor look like a steal in the sixth round for the Texans."I'm really trying to get better every day...[this] is a huge opportunity for me. So I just try to improve and pay attention to the little things," says Ejiofor.Duke was born in Houston and is Nigerian royalty from his father's side of the family. The first year linebacker really does not pay attention to it."Here it really doesn't mean anything, it's just a good title for me I guess."