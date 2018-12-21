HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Shadow Creek High School football team gets chance at state championship with a first-year varsity program

Shadow Creek varsity football team gets chance at state championship

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Shadow Creek High School got a big boost as it looks to complete it's historic football season.

On Saturday, the football team competes for the state title against the Highland Park Scots. So far, the team has won 15 games.

What's remarkable is that it's Shadow Creek's first varsity season. If the Sharks win Saturday, it'll be just the third time in state history a first-year varsity program won a state championship.

Before they left Pearland, family, friends and community members held a pep rally at the school Thursday night. The Sharks will leave for Arlington Friday morning.

Winning the state title won't be easy. Their opponent, Highland Park, is the defending back-to-back state champions and holders of the most wins in Texas high school football history.

