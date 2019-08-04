Sports

Brawl breaks out between Sugar Land Skeeters and Lancaster Barnstormers

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- While you may hear "Everlasting Love" in the background, there was definitely no love between the Sugar Land Skeeters and Lancaster Barnstormers.

It originally started with a Barnstormers bench player and Skeeters catcher going at it after exchanging words. This resulted in the benches being cleared and a massive brawl breaking out.

The fight took place at the top of the 8th inning, leaving the Barnstormers to take home the W by a score of 8-1.

ABC13 reporter Nick Natario was at the game Saturday night and witnessed the fight up close.

VIDEO: Parents brawl at Colorado youth baseball game after call by 13-year-old umpire
