What to know about new Rockets star Russell Westbrook

As part of the trade, Chris Paul heads to Oklahoma City along with first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, ESPN reports.

Russell Westbrook has emerged as one of the marquee superstars in the NBA.With 11 seasons and counting, the man nicknamed "Brodie" has already earned multiple All-Star selections, multiple All-NBA team honors, has played in NBA Finals, and won a league MVP award.Westbrook, who was born on Nov. 12, 1988, is a product of southern California, where he flew under the radar as a high school basketball product.He didn't get the attention of too many top schools until UCLA recruited him. It was with the Bruins that Westbrook was part of two Final Four teams in 2007 and 2008.Westbrook declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore year, and was selected fourth overall by the Seattle Sonics, who moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder before his rookie season.Westbrook became a star with OKC, where he teamed up with fellow young standouts Kevin Durant and James Harden. But over time, and despite becoming regular playoff contenders, Westbrook and the Thunder saw departures by other superstars.As the sole focus of the team, Westbrook averaged a career-high 31 points a game en route to the NBA MVP award in 2017.Westbrook is married to his UCLA sweetheart Nina Earl. The couple have three kids - a son and twin daughters.