With the NFL Playoffs starting next week, the Houston Texans are the hottest ticket in town.Tickets for the playoffs went on sale as soon as the Texans clinched during Week 16, despite no schedule or opponent being known.According to the team, if the Texans end up in the Wild Card game, the team would host the game at NRG Stadium either Saturday, Jan. 5 or Sunday, Jan. 6.If the Texans clinch a first round bye, they would host the divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 12 or Sunday, Jan. 13. The AFC Championship Game would be held the following Sunday, Jan. 20.Ticket brokers say fans usually wait to buy tickets for the second round, but tickets for the potential NFL Wild Card or first round matchup are going quickly.After the Texans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team will now sit and wait for their next opponent to be determined after Sunday's action.While nothing is set when it comes to the playoffs, tickets for either round are currently available starting at just $100, and brokers say the quicker you buy, the better price you can get.