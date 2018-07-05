SOCIETY

FLEX ON 'EM: J.J. Watt showing off his biceps for the troops might just make your day

EMBED </>More Videos

Top five things you didn't know about JJ Watt. (AP photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even in the midst of drying out from torrential downpours on the Fourth of July, J.J. Watt is still somehow able to make us sweat.

The Texans star defensive end shared a photo of him flexing Thursday morning, not because he was working out, but in support of the troops.

It all started on the Fourth of July with White House chef Andre Rush nominating Arnold Schwarzenegger to #Flex4Forces, a digital campaign challenging people to strike a pose showing off their biceps and then post a photo on social media.

The idea is to show how you're a strong force behind the military.

Schwarzenegger accepted and challenged Watt next.

Never one to turn down The Terminator, Watt blessed his social media feeds, and ultimately, his fans, with the photo of him showing off his muscles early Thursday.

"I'm not 100% sure how flexing supports the troops, but when the USO and The Terminator ask, I'll do it," Watt said in his caption.


He must have known we needed an "Is it Friday, yet?" pick-me-up with one fan saying "I'm not in the military, but thank you."

Another mentioned, "I'm not sure how it helps the troops, but it helped make my morning!"


This isn't the first time Watt and Schwarzenegger have connected over fitness.

In 2015, Schwarzenegger challenged Watt to do 50 squats, which Watt completed - in jeans.

SEE ALSO: Arnold Schwarzenegger sends Texans message after loss to Chiefs

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave an inspiring pep talk to the Houston Texans after their loss to the Chiefs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportsjj wattHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News