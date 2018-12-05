HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.
Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.
More than 34,000 bears were tossed onto the ice, shattering a previous world record of 25,000 bears donated last year.
WE HAVE A NEW WORLD RECORD! 34,798 teddy bears! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HBH #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/Gvk8msCS7K— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 3, 2018
It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.
.@TheHersheyBears set new world record at 2018 #TeddyBearTossHershey: https://t.co/7XarUXxbPd #BearsCares #DefendTheDen #HBH #HersheyPA pic.twitter.com/y631nrnwZM— Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) December 3, 2018
The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.
@chobbs15 and @Lewy_2 from @TheHersheyBears were Santa’s helpers today, delivering plush to @miltonhershey and @AmericanCancer. These are from Sunday’s record breaking #TeddyBearTossHershey. #BearsCares #HersheyPA #HBH pic.twitter.com/yx8aX38LVX— Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) December 4, 2018
The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.