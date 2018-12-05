Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.More than 34,000 bears were tossed onto the ice, shattering a previous world record of 25,000 bears donated last year.It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.