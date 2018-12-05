SPORTS

Hershey Bears fans throw thousand of stuffed animals onto ice in annual Teddy Bear Toss

EMBED </>More Videos

Teddy bears hit the ice at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center on Sunday, December 2, 2018. (Credit: Ali Lanyon via Storyful)

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --
Fans of a Pennsylvania hockey team came together in a big way for a good cause.

Teddy bears hit the ice Sunday at the Hershey Bears game at the Giant Center.

More than 34,000 bears were tossed onto the ice, shattering a previous world record of 25,000 bears donated last year.



It also sets a new world teddy bear toss record.



The stuffed animals will be donated to about 30 area charities.


The team beat New York rival Binghamton 6-3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshockeyhockey fanPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston awarded team in rebooted XFL football league
Bryce Harper sweepstakes could heat up at winter meetings
Catcher Robinson Chirinos agrees with Astros on 1-year contract
After Seattle wins team, Houston NHL expansion unlikely for now
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Hundreds expected for invite-only welcome for Bush family
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Show More
Plane carrying Pres. George HW Bush to fly over College Station
Heavy storms expected to drench Houston Friday
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Memorial City to glow white tonight in President Bush's honor
More News