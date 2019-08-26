surfing

Do you like surfing? What about wakeboarding? Why not try MotoSurf?!

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine a surfboard. Now imagine standing on a carbon fiber board going 35 mph on Lake Conroe, which was developed by F1 and MotoGP racing engineers.

"It's like a mix between jet skiing and wakeboarding," explained Jordan Davlin. "It kind of feels like snowboarding on the water."

Davlin is the owner of JetSurf Houston, which is based in Seabrook, but currently expanding into Conroe.

"You don't need wind, waves, or a boat to pull you. You don't need a boat ramp or a trailer," he said. "You don't need a friend to help you put it in the water."

Davlin offers group and individual sessions.

"It takes about an hour or two to learn, but once you're up and going, it's so much fun," he said.

For more info on MotoSurf, visit the JetSurf Houston website.

