The Reading Junior High basketball coaches have some explaining to do.During a pep rally for the Reading Longhorns, teachers started picking kids at random to attempt a half-court.The cross-country athletes started chanting Logan Watson's name, because they saw him sinking shots with ease during gym class earlier that morning.Naturally, Watson swished the shot in front of the entire school with ease, sending students into a frenzy.To make matters sweeter, the basketball coaches didn't pick Watson for the team earlier this year.