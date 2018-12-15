SPORTS

Cross-country athlete hits half-court shot during pep rally at Reading Junior High

EMBED </>More Videos

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Reading Junior High basketball coaches have some explaining to do.

During a pep rally for the Reading Longhorns, teachers started picking kids at random to attempt a half-court.

The cross-country athletes started chanting Logan Watson's name, because they saw him sinking shots with ease during gym class earlier that morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Maybe the basketball coaches will think twice before not picking him for the team.



Naturally, Watson swished the shot in front of the entire school with ease, sending students into a frenzy.

To make matters sweeter, the basketball coaches didn't pick Watson for the team earlier this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans RB Lamar Miller leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Texans can clinch AFC South title with a win and some help
Rockets look for rare road win against Grizzlies
High school players honored by Touchdown Club of Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
Second suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Texas has highest number of uninsured kids in US: Report
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Arrests and citations mount at unruly Santa convention
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin
Motorcyclist slams into SUV during high-speed chase
Show More
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Police investigating after homeless man killed under bridge
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
More News