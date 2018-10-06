PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --A Duquesne University football player is dead after jumping from the 16th floor of a dorm.
Campus police were called to that floor around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday about a disturbance.
When they got there, they found out Marquis Brown, a junior at Duquesne, had jumped out of a window.
"He was at my apartment down here," Brown's friend Eric Williams Jr told KDKA-TV. "I just saw him 30 or 40 minutes before, so it is just shocking."
Brown eventually died at the hospital. No foul play is suspected.
A private memorial service for Brown is expected to be held this weekend.
