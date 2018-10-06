SPORTS

DORM ROOM DEATH: Football player dies after jumping from dorm room

EMBED </>More Videos

Marquis Brown died after jumping from his 16th floor dorm room.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
A Duquesne University football player is dead after jumping from the 16th floor of a dorm.

Campus police were called to that floor around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday about a disturbance.

When they got there, they found out Marquis Brown, a junior at Duquesne, had jumped out of a window.

"He was at my apartment down here," Brown's friend Eric Williams Jr told KDKA-TV. "I just saw him 30 or 40 minutes before, so it is just shocking."

Brown eventually died at the hospital. No foul play is suspected.

A private memorial service for Brown is expected to be held this weekend.

Police haven't said anything about what may have led up to his decision to jump, but no foul play is suspected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballu.s. & worldPennsylvania
SPORTS
Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead
Church transforms vacant lot into kids football field
Astros' Gerrit Cole in company of Tom Seaver with 12 K's, no walks
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
Bregman, Gonzalez power Astros to Game 2 win, lead series 2-0
Warm and humid with only a slight chance of rain
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
Church transforms vacant lot into kids football field
What does Cleveland have to offer Houston in a bet?
Kavanaugh's confirmation prompts mixed reactions
Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Show More
Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Missouri City PD goes pink for breast cancer awareness
More News