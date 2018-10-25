Channelview Falcons wide receiver Matthew Applewhite is best known around campus for his big heart, smile and blazing speed on the football field.According to Applewhite, one of the best things that happened to him growing up was when he was selected to be part of the Channelview ISD's 'PALS' program, otherwise known as Peer Assistance and Leadership."When I was younger I had a 'PAL' and thought about how that influenced me and built me into the person that I am, so I want to be able to do that for another student," said Applewhite.Holly Coffey runs the PALS program at Channelview High School. She says from the moment Applewhite walked into her class, she knew he was a perfect candidate for the program."He's a cool football player who's a good-looking kid, and has all the factors that makes kids really look up to him," Coffey said. "That is huge for some of these kids."Applewhite is a key component in Channelview head coach Averion Hurts' team.Not only is he one of Channelview's leading receivers, he's also the epitome of a star student-athlete."He has a 3.6 grade point average, if not higher," said Hurts. "He's in National Honor Society, student council, math club, PALS and Interact Club. He's got a whole bunch of stuff going on."Channelview (3-4, 2-2) are in a must-win situation Friday night. They face long time rival, the C.E. King Panthers (5-2, 2-2), in our Game of the Week.Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Ray Maddry Stadium.