SPORTS

Students restore C.E. King to former glory after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

No amount of flooding in their facilities or fishes swimming in their auditorium could stop these students from restoring their high school.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been more than a year now since Hurricane Harvey hit, and C.E. King High School looks brand new.

"It's our school, so it's our work that needs to be put into cleaning it up,' said senior Aramie Gordon.

Harvey hit C.E. King with 40 inches of rain, destroying facilities and even bringing fish into the auditorium.

More than half of the students were suddenly homeless, and their school was so badly damaged that they were forced to take classes at neighboring elementary schools for nearly five months.

Still, students kept showing up at C.E. King, mopping and scrubbing the hallways and floors.

"I was just thinking, 'What are we going to do?'" said senior Alejandro Hernandez.

"Usually for most people, their homes aren't as safe as they should be," said senior Mia Hayes. "So they come to school to try to get away from that, and that's why I wanted to help fix it."

"If I can't do anything, I should at least help myself. Help my community, you know?" Gordon explained. "This is where I learn, this is where I come every single day, and it just feels like I have to come and do something. I just can't stay at home and watch this happen."

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgame of the weekfriday night footballhigh school footballhurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carmelo Anthony makes first Rockets start with James Harden, James Ennis out
Yates football faces punishment for using ineligible players
Channelview HS band comes together after deadly bus crash
Texans lose WR Will Fuller for season with torn ACL
More Sports
Top Stories
54-mile coastal spine proposed to protect Galveston-Houston area
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Galveston woman wounded during dog attack
Sunny skies headed our way this weekend
Voting machine anxiety
Constable launches investigation into fake paper license plates
Infant taken by Life Flight after car crash in Friendswood
Show More
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend
The best weather weekend since April
CSI fired for mishandling evidence in sex assault cases
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
More News