It's been more than a year now since Hurricane Harvey hit, and C.E. King High School looks brand new."It's our school, so it's our work that needs to be put into cleaning it up,' said senior Aramie Gordon.Harvey hit C.E. King with 40 inches of rain, destroying facilities and even bringing fish into the auditorium.More than half of the students were suddenly homeless, and their school was so badly damaged that they were forced to take classes at neighboring elementary schools for nearly five months.Still, students kept showing up at C.E. King, mopping and scrubbing the hallways and floors."I was just thinking, 'What are we going to do?'" said senior Alejandro Hernandez."Usually for most people, their homes aren't as safe as they should be," said senior Mia Hayes. "So they come to school to try to get away from that, and that's why I wanted to help fix it.""If I can't do anything, I should at least help myself. Help my community, you know?" Gordon explained. "This is where I learn, this is where I come every single day, and it just feels like I have to come and do something. I just can't stay at home and watch this happen."