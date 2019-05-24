Boston Red Sox's plane diverted on way to Houston for 3-game series

It probably wasn't the smooth ride the Boston Red Sox were hoping for, but at least they got here safely.The team was on the way to Houston, where they'll face off against the Houston Astros Friday night, when their plane was diverted to Detroit because of mechanical issues.Boston had just finished up their series in Toronto against the Blue Jays.The team was given a new plane and landed at Hobby Airport just after 12 a.m.The Red Sox and Astros face off in a three-game series, with game one starting at 7:10 p.m.Pitcher Wade Miley will take the mound for the Astros, while Chris Sale will be on the bump for Boston.The teams last faced each other May 17 for a three-game series on Boston's home turf. The Astros took that series 2-1.Now Houston is hoping for a sweep just one week later at Minute Maid Park.The Astros are 18-6 on their home turf. Houston has hit 90 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads the team with 17, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.