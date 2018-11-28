SPORTS

Late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair laid to rest in private funeral service

EMBED </>More Videos

HONORING MCNAIR: Texans invite the public to attend a celebration of life for team's late owner on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bob McNair's family gathered to bury the late Houston Texans owner in a private ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

McNair died over the holiday weekend.

The Houston Texans did not offer many details, but described McNair's funeral as a private affair attended by family.

A public "celebration of life" for McNair was announced Tuesday.

The team said the event will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium.
Tributes to the 81-year-old McNair were made across the NFL and with his beloved team.

On Monday, the Texans revealed McNair's initials adorning helmets and the playing surface at NRG Stadium. Before the team's win vs. the Titans, a tribute video and a moment of silence were held for the late owner.

On behalf of McNair's family, the team also asks memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.

WATCH: Houston Texans honor Bob McNair at NRG Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans honored their late owner Bob McNair with a special tribute before their game Monday.

Bob McNair remembered for business acumen despite political differences
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay speaks to people who were close to Bob McNair and reflect on the Texans owner's business acument in spite of differences.

Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
EMBED More News Videos

The Texans owner was battling two different forms of cancer

Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering Bob McNair.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmemorialHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Doncic helps Mavs rout Rockets 128-108
Teen with autism awarded D1 basketball scholarship
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
Simone Biles presented with key to the city of Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
HPD investigate after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Father Manuel sex abuse allegations
Men beat woman unconscious outside bar and injure bystander
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Seeing double at Splendora basketball game?
Show More
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
Body found believed to be kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Father arrested after driving drunk and crashing with son in car
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
More News