SPORTS

Minute Maid Park's train targeted by baseballs from Tampa Bay Rays player

EMBED </>More Videos

On Wednesday, the prized train of Minute Maid Park became target practice for a visiting player. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The celebratory train out in left field at Minute Maid Park is a famed target of sluggers in all of baseball.

Taking aim with a blast from home plate can be seen as a rite of passage, whether during a game or in batting practice.

But how about throwing a baseball at the train with deliberate means? Is that seen as respected as a home run knock?

Before the Astros battled the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, a player for the visiting side was seen throwing a baseball from the outfield, hitting the side of the engine during on-field warmups.

A fan captured the player, who was not immediately identified, aiming at the train three times before the team went back to the clubhouse.

The video could arguably put Astros fans in a tough spot. At first glance, it would be understandable to be angered by a visiting player taking aim at MMP's prized possession, next to, of course, the Commissioner's Trophy.

However, these are the same Tampa Bay Rays that opened their doors to Tropicana Field last year when the Astros needed a place to play their series with the Rangers in the midst of Hurricane Harvey's devastation.

Nevertheless, "Bobby Dynamite," the Astros' train conductor met the baseball chucking in stride, giving this response to the Rays on Twitter:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscaught on camerabaseballMLBHouston AstrosTampa Bay Raysu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News