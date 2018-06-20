Thanks Rays for throwing the baseballs up to the tracks! You helped me send home a dozen #Astros fans with souvenirs!#payitforward — Bobby Dynamite 🚂🏆 (@AstrosTrainGuy) June 21, 2018

The celebratory train out in left field at Minute Maid Park is a famed target of sluggers in all of baseball.Taking aim with a blast from home plate can be seen as a rite of passage, whether during a game or in batting practice.But how about throwing a baseball at the train with deliberate means? Is that seen as respected as a home run knock?Before the Astros battled the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, a player for the visiting side was seen throwing a baseball from the outfield, hitting the side of the engine during on-field warmups.A fan captured the player, who was not immediately identified, aiming at the train three times before the team went back to the clubhouse.The video could arguably put Astros fans in a tough spot. At first glance, it would be understandable to be angered by a visiting player taking aim at MMP's prized possession, next to, of course, the Commissioner's Trophy.However, these are the same Tampa Bay Rays that opened their doors to Tropicana Field last year when the Astros needed a place to play their series with the Rangers in the midst of Hurricane Harvey's devastation.Nevertheless, "Bobby Dynamite," the Astros' train conductor met the baseball chucking in stride, giving this response to the Rays on Twitter: