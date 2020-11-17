Houston Astros to buy Sugar Land Skeeters, making organization new Triple-A affiliate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have a deal in place with the Sugar Land Skeeters organization that will make the Skeeters their new Triple-A affiliate, Eyewitness News confirmed.The deal has been in the works, according to a source.This summer, Skeeters announced the formation of the Constellation Energy League, which kicked off in July while the rest of the minor league was shut down due to the pandemic.Several players were signed out of that league on to major league rosters.Earlier this month, CEL All-Star Jamie Westbrook signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.According to, Westbrook, 25, was the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths MVP after hitting .294/.347/.553 with seven doubles, five homers and 18 RBIs through 27 games.He was tied for second in the league in RBIs and tied for third in doubles.