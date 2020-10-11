Houston Astros take on Tampa Bay Rays Sunday evening for game 1 of ALCS

Join us tomorrow for Game 1 of the ALCS at the @karbachbrewing Watch Party.



First pitch is at 6:37pm, festivities start at 6:00pm. Local health and safety guidelines will be applied. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/A9ofE0SbO8 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2020

It's game day for the Houston Astros who are getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for game one of the ALCS.This is the fourth consecutive season that the Astros are playing in the ALCS. They're 5-1 so far this postseason, having swept the Twins (2-0) in the Wild Card Series in Minnesota and then defeating the A's in the ALDS (3-1) at Dodger Stadium.The Astros have played in more postseason games (50) and have more postseason wins (30) than any club in MLB since 2017.The Astros and Rays faced off in the 2019 ALDS, with the Astros prevailing in five games.Framber Valdez will be on the mound today, and first pitch is at 6:37 p.m.An Astros watch party is happening at Karback Brewing Company on Sunday at 6 p.m. Party-goers can spread out outside and will be required to wear masks.