Sports

Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- It looks like the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees will have to wait a day before they face each other again in the AL Championship Series.

Game 4, which was slated for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to inclement weather in New York.

Instead, the game slides to Thursday at 7:08 p.m. CT. That means Game 5 will be played on Friday at 6:08 p.m. CT.

Manager A.J. Hinch also confirmed the next two starting pitchers for the shifted games. Zack Greinke, who dropped Game 1 in Houston, gets the nod in Game 4. Justin Verlander, who pitched across six-and-two-thirds innings in the Astros' Game 2 win, is starting Game 5.

According to the forecast, there will be heavy showers in the Bronx on Wednesday. There is a 100% chance of rain at 8 p.m. ET, which is when the game was scheduled.

The changes mean a quick turnaround for the Astros and Yankees as Games 6 and 7 would occur on Saturday and Sunday in Houston, if the games are needed.

Houston has the series lead, 2-1.

RELATED:Astros earn 2-1 ALCS lead after Cole blanks Yanks in Game 3

The video above is from the previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astrosnew york yankeesrain
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
Masked man fired gun during attempted robbery at Walmart: Deputies
4 Houston teens shot within 6 days span
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Ford Mustang driver injures woman and horse in hit-and-run
Show More
Parents, coaches address alleged hazing incident in Montgomery Co.
Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
ABC13's Morning News
Friendswood's newest mayor is out-of-this-world
More TOP STORIES News